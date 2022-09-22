BoE's Haskel sees tension with government fiscal policy
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Jonathan Haskel said the central bank was in a difficult position as the government's expansionary fiscal policy appeared to place it at odds with the BoE's efforts to cool inflation.
"We are in a difficult, uncomfortable position, frankly, because I don't like being in a situation where you have one institution - namely the independent central bank - at least being portrayed as set against another institution, the elected government," he said.
"Having a fiscal expansion in the context of tight supply is, I'm afraid, very difficult," he added, during a panel discussion hosted by the North Western Reform Synagogue.
