BoE's Mann to keep focus on medium-term inflation expectations















LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said that she viewed medium-term inflation expectations as one of the best gauges for how much further the BoE will need to raise interest rates, and when they can start to be cut.

"Looking at medium-term expectations is a very important ingredient to my assessment of what the appropriate Bank Rate at the next vote might be," Mann said at an online event hosted by the U.S. Conference Board organisation.

The BoE releases its next quarterly survey of the British public's inflation expectations on Dec. 9, ahead of its Dec. 15 interest rate decision.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











