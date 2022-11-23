BoE's Pill says further rate hikes likely needed















LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that more interest rate hikes will likely be needed to return inflation to the central bank's 2% target sustainably, echoing previous central bank communication.

"Given the need to contain the risk of greater inflation persistence implied by potential second round effects, further action is likely to be required to ensure inflation will return sustainably to its 2% target over the medium term," Pill said in the text of a lecture to be delivered later on Wednesday.

Pill said he did not envisage raising interest rates to the levels priced in by financial markets ahead of the BoE's Nov. 3 policy decision - which had implied Bank Rate peaking at around 5.25% in the second half of next year.

