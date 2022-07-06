BoE's Pill warns big rate rises risk roiling markets

Traders work on the trading floor of Barclays Bank at Canary Wharf in London, Britain December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill on Wednesday warned against raising interest rates in big, bold steps and reiterated his preference for a more "steady-handed" approach.

"One-off bold moves can ... be disturbing in terms of their impact on financial markets," Pill told an audience following a speech to the Qatar Centre for Global Banking and Finance 2022 Conference at Kings College London.

He said the BoE should avoid gaining a reputation for "jerking around Bank Rate" in response to short-term economic news, as investors would view this as noise that would disrupt the transmission of monetary policy.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken

