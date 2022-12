GABORONE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Botswana's central bank kept its monetary policy rate (BWRATE=ECI) unchanged at 2.65% on Thursday.

Botswana's consumer inflation (BWCPIY=ECI) dipped to 13.1% year on year in October from 13.8% in September, but is still far above the central bank's 3%-6% target range.

Reporting by Brian Benza; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Estelle Shirbon











