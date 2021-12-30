Brazil's real jumps 2%, but falls 7% in 2021

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped 2% on its last day of trade for the year on Thursday, while Russia's rouble hit one-month lows ahead of talks between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

The real is set to end more than % lower for year - its fifth straight year in the red, but faring better than most regional peers except the Mexican peso , which is down 3%.

MSCI's index of EM currencies (.MIEM00000CUS) is up about 0.8% for 2021.

After having gained up to 6% earlier in the year, the real tripped, despite an aggressive tightening cycle by the central bank as investors feared it may choke growth, and as fiscal concerns rose amid populist policies by President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of elections next year.

Brazil's fiscal spending cap was waived to fund stimulus programmes. This saw the country post a larger-than-expected primary surplus in November, data on Thursday showed. read more

"In 2022, (Brazil's) economy is expected to enter into another recession, the third in the last eight years" due to the tightening cycle, Credit Suisse analysts highlighted in a note this month.

"Brazil's economy is in a vicious circle: low economic growth increases political pressure to increase expenditure, which leads to higher inflation... depreciation of the exchange rate, and lower economic growth."

A faster pace of monetary tightening in the United States has also been pointed to as a risk factor for emerging markets, but most market experts have said the economies may be more prepared to weather it.

A rise in coronavirus cases and potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Omicron variant also cloud outlook for riskier assets.

Russia's rouble slid past 75 per dollar ahead of the Putin-Biden call regarding Moscow's military build-up near Ukraine which has increased tension with the West in recent months. read more

Turkey's beleaguered lira moved closer to giving back half of last week's over 50% surge. On the week, the currency was down almost 20%.

In Latam, Chile's peso rose for a fourth straight session, on course to make up the over 3% slide that followed leftist Gabriel Boric's presidential election run-off win this month.

As the dollar stayed steady, Colombia's peso jumped 1.5%, while Peru's sol slipped 0.1%.

Most Latam stocks were up, tracking broader peers and Wall Street futures.

On the year, Brazil's Bovespa stock index (.BVSP) far underperformed regional peers, down about 12%.

