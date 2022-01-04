Brazil's real leads Latam FX lower as dollar firms

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened on investor hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not cause severe economic damage, enabling the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Brazil's real lost 0.7% to lead the pack in Latin America, after the currency experienced volatility in thin trading over recent days. The real continued to give back year-end gains on news about President Jair Bolsonaro's hospitalization for an intestinal blockage over the weekend.

His medical team on Tuesday said he will not need surgery for the gut obstruction - a complication from a 2018 stabbing. The far-right president plans to stand for re-election in October this year - in an event that has been highlighted as a source of high volatility for Brazilian markets. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile, in a potential hit to meatpackers, U.S. President Joe Biden said new rules will be issued and $1 billion in funding made available this year to support independent meat processors and ranchers as part of a plan to address a lack of "meaningful competition" in the meat sector. read more

Brazilian meatpacker JBS along with National Beef Packing Co, Cargill and Tyson Foods (TSN.N) control between 55% and 85% of the market in the hog, cattle, and chicken sectors, a White House analysis found. JBS shares were flat in early trading.

Elsewhere in Latin America, currencies inched lower as the dollar tracked U.S. Treasury yields higher on rate hike expectations. Investors now see the Fed raising rates three times this year, with the first hike coming in May.

"The environment for EMFX should remain challenging into the first Fed hike. EM rates can decouple from the Fed, if the USD does not strengthen by too much, and US rates do not move in too volatile a fashion, given that some EM central banks front-loaded their hiking cycles versus the Fed," Citigroup strategists said in a note.

Ahead of December inflation due on Friday, Mexico's peso was about 1% off two-month highs.

Annual inflation likely accelerated to a two-decade high to 7.51%, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing expectations that the key interest rate will be raised for the sixth consecutive time next month - the first meeting under new central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez whose stance on monetary policy is still uncertain. read more

Other EM currencies were also firmly in the red, with Turkey's lira down 1.7%, while Russia's rouble lost almost 1% in what could be its worst session in almost five weeks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1407 GMT:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.