Brenntag shareholder PrimeStone: Stop takeover talks with Univar
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor PrimeStone urged German chemicals distributor Brenntag SE (BNRGn.DE) to end talks with potential takeover target Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR.N) and instead buy back shares and prepare for a break-up into two separately listed companies.
In an open letter to Brenntag's management, the investor said on Tuesday that it owns 2% of Brenntag's shares.
Brenntag said last month it was in preliminary discussions to acquire U.S. rival Univar, as the German chemicals distributor seeks to expand its footprint in the United States.
