British competition watchdog lines up new chair

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British anti-trust regulator the Competition and Markets Authority has lined up management consultancy veteran Marcus Bokkerink as its new chair.

Bokkerink - who retired as a managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group in December 2020 - has been named the preferred candidate for the role, Britain's business ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Huw Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.