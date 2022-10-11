British pub operator Marston's annual sales above pre-pandemic levels















Oct 11 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's (MARS.L) said on Tuesday its annual total retail sales came in higher than 2019 numbers, as people continued to splurge on drinks and food despite the rapid cost-of-living crisis.

Total retail sales for 2022 were 2% higher from 2019, with sales of drinks outperforming food, Marston's said.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











