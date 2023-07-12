Factbox: Brokerages price in higher peak after BoE's June rate hike

July 12 (Reuters) - Several major global banks raised their terminal rate forecasts for the Bank of England's (BoE) key interest rate after the central bank surprised with a larger-than-expected 50 basis points (bps) hike to 5% in the June meeting.

Deutsche Bank on Tuesday raised its forecast for the August meeting to a 50 bps hike amid wage pressure concerns but removed its forecast for a rate increase in November. It had earlier forecast a 25 bps raise each in August, September and November meetings.

Following are forecasts from some global banks:

Compiled by Broker Research team in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

