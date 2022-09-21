1 minute read
BT Group workers to hold strike in October over pay dispute -union
Sept 21 (Reuters) - About 40,000 British workers for telecoms company BT Group (BT.L) will hold a national strike over pay in October, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Wednesday.
The dispute centres on workers opposing the imposition by company of an "incredibly low flat-rate pay rise," CWU said.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
