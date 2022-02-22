Budapest stocks slump as OTP Bank leads losses amid Ukraine crisis

PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks dropped sharply in early trade on Tuesday, set for their biggest one-day drop since September 2020, with OTP Bank falling more than 4% as a Russian order to send troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine rattled markets.

Currencies weakened, led by the Czech crown's drop to a one-week low.

Tensions in eastern Europe roiled markets in recent weeks as Russia massed troops around Ukraine's borders, raising Western fears of an invasion.

The crisis escalated on Monday evening when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.

The escalation hit stock markets globally on Tuesday, including in central Europe with Prague (.PX) down more than 1%, although Warsaw (.WIG20) had recovered somewhat mid-morning after touching its lowest level in more than nine months.

Budapest (.BUX) took the biggest hit, losing more than 3% at one point, and down 2.8% by 0907 GMT. The drop was led by OTP , which has operations in Ukraine and Russia, and fell more than 9% in early trade before regaining some ground.

On currency markets, the Polish zloty weakened 0.3% to 4.542 and the Czech crown dipped 0.4% to 24.465 to the euro.

Hungary's forint lost 0.2% to trade at 357.22 to the euro after earlier hitting its lowest point in February, as Ukraine tensions put pressure on the currency before a central bank interest rate decision later in the day.

Analysts expect the bank to raise rates by 50 basis points as policymakers around central Europe keep up sharp rate rises to battle surging inflation. Some analysts said Hungary's hike on Tuesday could be larger than expected.

"The influence of macroeconomic factors will remain of secondary importance and the course of the session will be determined by the information shaping the probability of a military invasion in Europe," Millennium Bank in Warsaw said.

