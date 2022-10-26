Builder Skanska says rising interest rates, costs dim outlook in Europe















Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska (SKAb.ST) on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit and lowered its 12-month market outlooks for construction in Eastern Europe and residential developments in Europe.

Skanska, one of the biggest builders in the United States, said the building segment outlook is slightly more cautious due to cost inflation and higher interest rates.

Those factors have also weakened consumer confidence, hurting the housing market, it said. As decision making takes longer, the company expects all its markets to remain negatively affected for some time.

"Market activity has reduced significantly this year and sales have slowed as a result," Chief Executive Officer Anders Danielsson said in a statement.

Third-quarter order bookings in Skanska's construction arm rose by 50% from a year earlier and by 17.4% versus the second quarter to 43.8 billion Swedish crowns adjusted for currency effects.

Operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder slipped to 1.52 billion crowns ($138.7 million) from 1.54 billion a year earlier but topped the 1.31 billion expected by five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

