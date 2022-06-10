Bulgaria's industrial output decreases by 0.4% m/m in April

SOFIA, June 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's industrial output decreased by 0.4% on a monthly basis in April from a revised increase of 5.2% a month earlier, seasonally adjusted data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

Year-on-year, industrial output growth accelerated to 16.9% in April from a revised increase of 19.2% in March, the office said in a statement.

The production and distribution of electricity, heating and natural gas dropped by 19.9% on the month in April, while mining industry decreased by 16.3%, data showed. Processing industry production rose by 3.3% month-on-month in April.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova

