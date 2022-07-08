Bulgaria's industrial output up 1.4% m/m in May

SOFIA, July 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's industrial output rose by 1.4% on a monthly basis in May after staying unchanged a month earlier, seasonally adjusted data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

Year-on-year, industrial output growth accelerated to 20.2% in May from a revised increase of 17.3% in April, the office said in a statement.

Processing industry production rose by 1.6% month-on-month in May and mining industry increased by 13%. The production and distribution of electricity, heating and natural gas dropped by 5.5% on the month in May, data showed.

