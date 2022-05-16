Bulgaria's jobless rate eases to 4.6% in April

Bulgarian Nevse Molalieva (R) works at a sewing machine during her training course in a sewing factory in Gotse Delchev, some 200km (118 miles) south of Sofia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's unemployment rate eased to 4.6% in April from 4.8% in the previous month as employers in the processing industry, retail and hospitality sector opened new jobs, data from the state employment agency showed on Monday.

The jobless rate was 6.1% in April 2021, when the Balkan country's economy was hit by restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

There were about 5,316 less unemployed people in the country of 7 million than in April. When compared with the year before, there were 49,870 fewer unemployed Bulgarians. More than 15,144 people started work in April.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.