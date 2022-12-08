Bundesbank faces starting 2023 with board vacancy - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The government in the German state of Hesse has not yet agreed on a successor for Bundesbank board member Johannes Beermann, meaning the national central bank will likely start next year with his post vacant, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

Citing several people familiar with the matter, Handelsblatt said that as Beermann's contract expires at the end of the year it is virtually impossible that the personnel issue will be resolved in time.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More











