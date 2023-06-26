Bundesbank may need recapitalisation to cover bond-buying losses - FT

June 26 (Reuters) - Germany's Bundesbank may need a bailout to cover losses arising from the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme, the Financial Times said citing a report by Germany's federal audit office.

“The possible Bundesbank losses are substantial and could necessitate a recapitalisation of the (bank) with budgetary funds,” said the report by the audit office, the Bundesrechnungshof, FT reported.

Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams















