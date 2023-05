Car sales push Irish retail sales sharply higher again

DUBLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Annual Irish retail sales volumes rose sharply again last month due to another surge in car sales, jumping 7.5% year-on-year, Central Statistics Office data showed on Monday.

When a 23.5% year-on-year increase in motor trades was excluded, retail sales rose by 0.5% month-on-month compared with a headline monthly increase of 2.8% and were 0.4% lower than April 2022.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams











