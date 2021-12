Cathie Wood's ARK buys a million Twitter shares after Dorsey steps down

Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York City, U.S., September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management bought more than a million shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), a day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the social networking site.

ARK acquired 1.1 million Twitter shares worth $48.9 million at Tuesday's closing price of $43.94, according to the firm's daily trade report. They had lost 3.4% after opening lower.

On Monday, after the company named its technology chief Parag Agrawal as the CEO, the shares had closed down 2.7%. read more

Ark on Tuesday also bought 837,248 shares of online brokerage firm Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) worth $21.7 million. It had on the previous day bought 915,063 shares, taking an advantage of a pullback in shares.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

