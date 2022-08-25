Ceconomy CFO wants to quit company - sources

The logo of Ceconomy AG, Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer is pictured at the company's general shareholders meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ceconomy (CECG.DE) Chief Financial Officer Florian Wieser wants to leave the electronics retail holding company, several people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The terms of Wieser's departure were being negotiated, but no official decisions had yet been made, the insiders added. Manager Magazin first reported Wieser wanted to leave the parent company of electronics retail chains Media Markt and Saturn.

A Ceconomy spokesperson said there was always speculation about personnel issues and the company does not comment on them.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Wieser was involved in the takeover of the remaining shares in Media Markt and Saturn from the Kellerhals family. Under the deal, the Kellerhals family's vehicle Convergenta will become an anchor minority shareholder in Ceconomy.

After the deal, Wieser wants to quit, one insider said.

Ceconomy recently cut its annual forecast in view of consumers' reluctance to spend.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.