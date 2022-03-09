CEE ECONOMY Hungary's Feb inflation data exposes mounting price pressures in region

March 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian inflation continued its inexorable rise in February despite price caps in place on some basic foods, fuel and energy, reflecting strong price pressures across Central Europe exacerbated by the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Hungary, the first country in the region to publish February inflation data, reported a rise in headline inflation to an annual 8.3% (HUCPIY=ECI), its highest since August 2007, above forecasts, while core inflation (HUCPIC=ECI) also rose above 8%.

The forint fell to 386 versus the euro from 385 just before the data release.

Faced with the surge in inflation ahead of an April 3 national election, Prime Minister Viktor Orban imposed caps on basic foods, fuels and mortgages, extending caps already in place on household energy.

An Orban aide said the measures have lopped about 2 percentage points off headline inflation, meaning without them, price growth in Hungary would be running at around 10% compared with the central bank's 3% medium-term policy target.

Economists say despite the growth outlook deteriorating due to the war in Ukraine and surging prices, also fuelled by a plunge in local currencies, the region's central banks have no choice but to remain firmly hawkish to prop up their markets. read more

"We maintain our current guidance that inflation will be in the teens everywhere this year, and stay above 6%, on average, next year, even considering some improvement in energy costs in 2023E," economists at Wood & Company said in a note.

"The central banks will intervene on multiple fronts and, in the near term, the pace of the monetary tightening should lessen relative to pre-conflict," it said. "However, in our view, the outlook for borrowing costs has increased materially and is likely to stay higher over the long term."

Central Europe has been facing fallout since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting harsh Western sanctions on Moscow, shaking up global markets and driving investors into safer assets.

The Czech Republic will report February inflation data on Thursday. Economists expect headline inflation to rise to 10.3% from 9.9% in January.

HIGHER FOR LONGER

Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday that the bank may raise interest rates further and rates would stay higher rather longer than initially expected.

As currencies in the region have been hit by the crisis, the Czech central bank followed the Polish central bank last Friday in intervening to prop up the crown .

Hungary's forint also plunged to new record lows near 400 versus the euro on Monday, prompting the central bank to widen its interest rate corridor by 100 basis points on Tuesday to make room for further tightening. read more

Economists say the bank could raise its one-week deposit rate it uses to tackle short term market volatility further at the upcoming tender of the facility on Thursday.

Poland's central bank (NBP) raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% on Tuesday, delivering a hike above analysts' expectations as it substantially raised its inflation forecasts due to the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

"(NBH) clearly signalled upcoming monetary tightening, perhaps by 100bp, whereas NBP eased off from a full 100bp hike because the currency enjoyed some brief relief," Commerzbank economist Tatha Ghose said.

"As a result of this difference between central bank behaviour, the forint outperformed the zloty clearly yesterday. If the market's risk appetite were to worsen again in coming days, we see EUR-PLN approaching the 5.00 mark."

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra

