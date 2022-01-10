Cerberus sells shares in Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank

A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Financial investor Cerberus [CBS.Ul] is disposing of some of its holdings in both Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), according to bookrunner running the sale.

Cerberus, which holds around 3% of Deutsche Bank and 5% in Commerzbank, is selling 21 million Deutsche Bank shares and 25.3 million Commerzbank shares, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz

