European Markets
Cerberus sells shares in Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
1 minute read
FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Financial investor Cerberus [CBS.Ul] is disposing of some of its holdings in both Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), according to bookrunner running the sale.
Cerberus, which holds around 3% of Deutsche Bank and 5% in Commerzbank, is selling 21 million Deutsche Bank shares and 25.3 million Commerzbank shares, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.
Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Susan Fenton
