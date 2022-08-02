Chemicals group Covestro raises 2022 energy costs forecast

The logo of German chemicals maker Covestro is pictured outside its headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro (1COV.DE) on Tuesday increased its full-year energy costs expectations, saying the already high costs would increase in the second half of 2022.

The group, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings, said in a quarterly results presentation that its total energy costs would reach 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) this year.

Previously, the group had expected the costs to be between 1.7 billion and 2.0 billion euros. read more

In June, Germany entered Phase 2 of its three-tiered emergency gas plan in a bid to mitigate supply shortages, as it struggles to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas imports. read more

"In this second half of the year, the macroeconomic risks have once again increased significantly, particularly with regard to the very high energy costs and uncertainties in gas supply at our German sites," Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer said in an earnings statement.

Toepfer told Reuters Covestro's gas requirements for raw material production, which makes up 50% of its total gas consumption, could not be compensated if the gas supply was rationed this year.

Last week, Covestro pre-released second-quarter results and cut its 2022 core earnings outlook for the second time this year, citing a significant rise in energy costs and the weakening global economy.

Already in May, the company had lowered its full-year outlook due to the impact of a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Covestro shares were up 0.4% at 0915 GMT.

($1 = 0.9771 euros)

Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi

