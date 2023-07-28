Chemicals maker Clariant tops profit forecast

July 28 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant (CLN.S) on Friday said its second-quarter core profit came in above its forecast range helped by price hikes in catalysts as well as adsorbents and additives businesses.

The group's core operating profit (EBITDA) from continuing operations declined 19% to 175 million Swiss francs ($201.47 million) in the quarter.

This is above analyst estimates of 160 million francs in a company-provided poll, which were set at the midpoint of Clariant's own guidance range of 155 million to 165 million Swiss francs.

($1 = 0.8686 Swiss francs)

