China blue-chips end higher as industrials, financials gain

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stock index ended higher on Thursday as gains in industrial and financial sectors offset weakness in consumer staples firms, while energy shares rose thanks to strong oil and coal prices.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.75% at 3,675.02 points.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was up 0.58%, overcoming small losses earlier in the day.

** The consumer staples sector (.CSI000912) ended 0.92% lower amid concern over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, but those losses were outweighed by a 0.78% gain in the financial sector (.CSI300FS) and a 1.23% rise in industrial shares (.CSI000910)

** An index tracking the coal sector (.CSI000820) surged 6.27% amid a government crackdown on illegal mining that has lifted prices, while a broader energy index (.CSIEN) added 5%. read more

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) ended up 0.53% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) was 0.742% higher.

** Also in positive territory were A-shares of Chinese companies that were reported on Wednesday to be on the verge of being added to U.S. investment and export blacklists.

** China's Leon Technology Co (300603.SZ) soared by the daily limit of 20% after the company downplayed a report it would be added to the investment blacklist. Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co (300188.SZ) rose 5.06% and NetPosa Technologies (300367.SZ) added 2.93% read more

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was firmer by 0.17%, while Japan's Nikkei index (.N225) closed 2.13% higher.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3659 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.368.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.8% and the CSI300 has fallen 3.4%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 22.7%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.12% this month.

** As of 0700 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 48.37% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.