Leapmotor, Onewo shares open sharply lower in Hong Kong debut















HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's two largest completed initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2022 worth a combined $1.5 billion opened sharply lower in their listing debut on Thursday, dimming the outlook for a pick up in deal activity for the rest of the year.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology's shares opened at HK$41 ($5.22) apiece, down 14.5% from their IPO offering price of HK$48.

The stock then plunged to $HK34.

Shares of Onewo Inc (2602.HK), the property services arm of developer China Vanke Co Ltd (000002.SZ), fell more than 7% at open from their IPO price HK$49.35.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (.HSI) opened nearly 2% higher.

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Himani Sarkar











