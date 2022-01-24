European Markets1 minute read
China Evergrande seeks more time from creditors for debt restructuring plan
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indebted property developer China Evergrande (3333.HK) on Monday sought more time from overseas creditors to formulate a debt restructuring plan that benefits all stakeholders and urged them not to take any 'radical' legal actions.
The company is at the forefront of China's property sector crisis with over $300 billion in liabilities.
Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
