China Evergrande seeks more time from creditors for debt restructuring plan

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indebted property developer China Evergrande (3333.HK) on Monday sought more time from overseas creditors to formulate a debt restructuring plan that benefits all stakeholders and urged them not to take any 'radical' legal actions.

The company is at the forefront of China's property sector crisis with over $300 billion in liabilities.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.