The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason.

The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

Reporting by Clare Jim

