China shares end higher as inflation data raises easing hopes

Summary

Summary Companies CSI300 +0.39%, SSEC +0.57%

China producer inflation slowest in six months

Rare-earths firms soar on record prices of materials

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China's main stock indexes rose on Wednesday as fresh inflation data raised hopes policymakers could ease policy further to boost economic growth, while financials, healthcare and property shares offset weak performance in the technology sector.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.57% at 3,465.83.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was up 0.39%, with its financial sector sub-index (.CSI300FS) higher by 0.82%, the real-estate index (.CSI000952) up 1.66% and the healthcare sub-index (.CSI300HC) up 0.25%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Medical tech platform firm WuXi AppTec (603259.SS) pulled the blue-chip index and healthcare sub-index higher, rising 4.16% a day after posting a sharp rise in net profit for 2021.

** A sub-index, which tracks the technology sector (.CSIINT), fell 0.45% as investors locked in profits a day after it jumped 2.6%.

** China's factory-gate inflation eased to its slowest pace in six months and consumer price growth also softened in January, potentially giving the People's Bank of China room to ease policy to support the slowing economy. read more

** Rare-earths firms posted some of the strongest gains on the day, with an index tracking the sector (.CSI930598) closing up 2.19%, as prices of the materials rose to record highs on strong demand.

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) ended up 0.47% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) was higher by 0.069%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was firmer by 1.2%, while Japan's Nikkei index (.N225) closed up 2.22%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3343 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.3388.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index dropped 4.8% and the CSI300 fell 6.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 5.1%. Shanghai stocks gained 3.11% so far this month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.