China shares gain on strong Stock Connect inflows

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese stock indexes rose on Friday as buying by foreign investors boosted healthcare, new energy and consumer staples firms, a day after the blue-chip index recorded its biggest drop in a month sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

** The Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) finished the day up 0.63% at 3,451.41 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) closed up 0.97%, with the consumer staples sector (.CSI000912) gaining 1.28%, info tech shares (.CSIINT) climbing 0.96% and the healthcare sub-index (.CSI300HC) adding 3.48%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Gains in the CSI300 were led by battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (300750.SZ), up 4.16%, and distiller Kweichow Moutai (600519.SS), which was 1.98% higher.

** CATL's gains pushed the CSI New Energy Vehicle index (.CSI399976) up 2.37%.

** "The recent correction in the new energy sector is quite adequate and the mid- and long-term fundamentals remain bullish," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities.

** CATL and Moutai were the two most-traded securities through the Stock Connect programme linking mainland markets to global investors through Hong Kong, according to HKEx data.

** Inflows through the Northbound leg of Stock Connect on Friday morning totaled 10.25 billion yuan ($1.62 billion), according to Refinitiv data. (.NQUOTA.SH), (.NQUOTA.ZK)

** Net purchases through Stock Connect were the highest since Jan. 21, according to financial data service Eastmoney.

** Underscoring efforts to stabilise slowing growth, China's central bank made the biggest weekly cash injection in more than two years this week to maintain stable liquidity conditions toward month-end.

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) finished up 1.21%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) rose 2.58% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index (.STAR50) closed 2.13% higher.

** A growing number of Chinese firms with business in Ukraine or Russia say the impact from the region's crisis is limited for now, as some sought to reassure investors, with the scale of Chinese investment in the region limited and dominated by state firms. read more

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3133 per U.S. dollar, firmer than Thursday's close of 6.3299.

($1 = 6.3121 Chinese yuan)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.