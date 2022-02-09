China shares rise on consumer boost as investors rotate out of growth

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Consumer firms lifted Chinese equities on Wednesday as investors reconsidered high valuations of growth stocks amid growing external risks, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose as rebounding Alibaba shares led a rally in the technology sector.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.4% at 3,466.37.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was up 0.25%, with the consumer staples sector (.CSI000912) higher 1.78%, and the real estate index (.CSI000952) up 0.65%.

** A sub-index tracking liquor firms (.CSI399997) rose 2.78%, led by strong gains in heavyweight distiller Kweichow Moutai (600519.SS), which rose 1.22%.

** Investor worries about the impact of U.S. sanctions pulled WuXi Biologics (2269.HK) 0.88% lower in Hong Kong. The stock had plunged more than 25% on Tuesday. read more

** WuXi AppTec fell 6.6% in Hong Kong and 4.05% in Shanghai (603259.SS), despite the company's attempt to downplay the impact of the measures.

** Analysts said worries about sanctions and possible U.S. rate hikes had prompted investors to rotate out of growth shares into more traditional sectors.

** "Some money managers think the market is risky in the short term, thus they will move money into those sectors with low valuation and less risks," said Ade Chen, general manager at Fund Investment in Guangzhou.

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) was up 0.88%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) was unchanged and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index (.STAR50) was down 0.14%​.

** In Hong Kong, Chinese H-shares (.HSCE) rose 2.35% to 8,713.36, while the Hang Seng Index (.HSI) was up 1.97% at 24,808.16.

** Gains in Hong Kong were powered by Alibaba (9988.HK), which jumped 6.12% after Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said Alibaba's recent registration of additional American Depository Shares was not tied to any specific future transaction by SoftBank.

** The Hang Seng Tech index (.HSTECH) jumped 3.13%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3612 per U.S. dollar, 0.08% firmer than the previous close of 6.366.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jason Xue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

