China shares rise as cooler inflation opens door to policy easing

Summary SSEC +0.84%, CSI300 +1%

China producer price growth slower than expected in December

Debt worries dog developers; rising sales boost new energy vehicle makers

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Wednesday as slower-than-expected December producer inflation made room for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy, with new energy vehicle makers advancing on data showing strong sales momentum.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.84% at 3,597.43.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1%, with the consumer staples sector (.CSI000912) up 1.06%, resources firms (.CSI000944) up 2.63% and industrial firms (.CSI000910) up 2.28%.

** China's producer prices rose slower than expected in December after government measures to contain high raw material prices, while consumer prices slowed as food prices fell. read more

** Analysts expect moderating factory-gate inflation to offer more room for loosening monetary policy, as authorities seek to stabilise growth.

** A sub-index tracking makers of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and their suppliers (.CSI399976) ended the day up 4.74%.

** New data on Monday showed NEV sales jumped 114% in December from a year earlier, continuing strong growth momentum despite falling auto sales overall. read more

** The real estate index (.CSI000952) was down 1.12% amid continued concerns over the ability of developers to service their debts.

** Property firms controlled by developers Shimao Group Holdings, Kaisa Group Holdings and Greenland Group have been named and shamed in a list of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments. read more

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) ended up 1.33% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) was higher by 2.635%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was 1.43% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index (.N225) closed up 1.92%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3652 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.3733.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

