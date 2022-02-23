China shares rise as inflows recover; Meituan lifts Hang Seng

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chinese A-shares and Hong Kong's main Hang Seng Index rose on Wednesday, as global investors regrouped a day after the Ukraine crisis sparked a sell-off, and as Chinese state media sought to reassure investors over regulation concerns.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.55% at 3,476.15 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was up 0.57%.

** High-tech shares were among the day's strongest gainers, with the CSI All Share Semiconductor sub-index (.CSIH30184) up 5.27%, Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index (.STAR50) up 3.68% and the CSI info tech sub-index (.CSIINT) 2.9% higher.

** The New Energy Vehicle sub-index (.CSI399976) added 3.24%, with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (300750.SZ) up 1.98%.

** Gains in tech and new energy shares were fuelled by net purchases from overseas investors.

** Northbound inflows through the Stock Connect totalled 2.93 billion yuan by midday, according to Refinitiv data (.NQUOTA.SH), (.NQUOTA.ZK)

** In contrast, the financial sector (.CSI300FS) slipped 0.56% and the real estate index (.CSI000952) slumped 2.75%, after a commentary in a state-backed paper warned against the fast property market growth.

** China must guard against excessive policy easing in the property sector pushing up the real estate market too fast, a commentary in the state-backed Economic Daily said.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong (.HSCE) rose 0.66% to 8,325.34, while the Hang Seng Index (.HSI) was up 0.69% at 23,682.90.

** Food delivery platform firm Meituan (3690.HK) rose 5.66% and was the biggest boost to the Hang Seng index on Wednesday morning after a state media commentary said the market had overreacted to government guidance on lowering fees.

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) was up 1.27% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) was higher by 2.01%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was firmer by 0.29%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3272 per U.S. dollar, barely weaker than the previous close of 6.3271.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

