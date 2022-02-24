China stocks close lower as Russia attacks Ukraine

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Thursday, tracking a sell-off in global equities after Russia invaded Ukraine with strikes on major cities.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 2% to 4,529.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 1.7% to 3,429.96.

** Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. read more

** China reiterated a call for all parties involved in the situation in Ukraine to exercise restraint and rejected a foreign journalist's description of Russia's actions as an invasion.

** "Asian stock markets generally recorded significant losses today, and the worsening situation in Ukraine further impacted financial markets," said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at China Everbright Securities International. read more

** China will keep the real estate market stable and step up coordination and precision of property policies this year, the country's housing minister said. read more

** The real estate subindex (.CSI000952) eased 1.5%, while the financial subindex (.CSIFN) retreated 2%.

** Consumer staples (.CSICS) slid 2.7%, while information technology stocks (.CSIINT) dropped 2.2%.

** Oil stocks rose against a broader market slump on global supply concerns, with China Oilfield Services (601808.SS) and PetroChina (601857.SS) up 8.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

** "The simple strategy is to bet on a spike in inflation, that means buying oil and agricultural products," said Yuan Yuwei, partner at Water Wisdom Asset Management in Hang Zhou. "China will likely boost support to sectors, such as agriculture, semiconductors and new energy."

** Coal miners (.CSI000820) ended 1.2% lower. China said on Thursday it has set price guide for benchmark thermal coal to cool rally.

** The escalating geopolitical tensions sent the defence subindex (.CSI399959) 0.8% higher.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu

