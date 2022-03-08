China stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China stocks extended losses on Tuesday after hitting a 20-month low in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine peace talks, worries on inflation, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 2.0% to 4,265.39, the lowest since July 1, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 2.4% to 3,293.53 points, the lowest since Nov 4, 2020.

** Oil prices firmed and Asian shares fell on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** "The surging commodity prices, including crude oil, aroused inflation concerns among A-share investors," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "A slump in global markets also dented investor sentiment."

** China's policies to stabilise economic growth could build a solid bottom line for the country's A-share markets, state-owned Securities Times said on Tuesday. read more

** Mainland China reported 325 new coronavirus cases on March 7, compared with 327 a day earlier.

** China's state planner will step up efforts to stabilise domestic grain prices and will also seek stable coal prices and energy security, officials said on Monday. read more

** The development sent shares in Resource (.CSI000805), energy (.CSIEN), non ferrous metal (.CSI000811) and coal (.CSI000820) down between 4.2% and 5.5%.

** Shares of new energy stocks (.CSI399808) retreated 2.2%, with new energy vehicles (.CSI399976) plunging 3.7%.

** Real estate developers (.CSI000952) tumbled 3.4% amid debt woes in the sector, and banks (.CSI000951) lost 2.2%.

** Bucking the trend, the CSI Liquor Index (.CSI399997) gained 0.2%, with liquor maker giant Kweichow Moutai (600519.SS) up 2.7% on robust profit growth.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.