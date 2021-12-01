China stocks edge higher; Hong Kong rebounds on bargain hunting

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China stocks edged up on Wednesday, as real estate and energy shares gained, while Hong Kong shares rebounded from a more than one-year low as bargain hunters bought the dips on tech and financials shares.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.1% to 4,836.39 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.1% to 3,567.83.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) added 1.4% to 23,804.87. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) gained 1.5% to 8,496.44.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** Real estate firms (.CSI000952) gained 1.6%, and energy shares (.CSIEN) rose 2.9%.

** Coal miners (.CSI000820) surged 3.4%, tracking gains in coal futures, buoyed by supply concerns as coal imports from Mongolia were disrupted by the recent outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

** The new energy sub-index (.CSI399808), the machinery sub-index (.CSI000812) and the defence sub-index (.CSI399959) lost about 1.5% each.

** A private survey showed China's factory activity fell back into contraction in November as subdued demand, shrinking employment and elevated prices weighed on manufacturers. read more

** The survey which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions stood in contrast with those in an official survey on Tuesday. read more

** Hong Kong shares snapped a three-day losing streak and jumped the most in six weeks.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index (.HSTECH) rose 1.1%. Food delivery company Meituan (3690.HK) rebounded from an almost eight-week low and surged 3.9%, and Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) gained 2.2%.

** However, Alibaba Group (9988.HK) extended losses and dropped 1.5%. The tech giant has lost more than 20% after it missed quarterly revenue expectations and forecasted a slow growth. read more

** Financials shares (.HSCIF) jumped 1.8%, after consecutive declines in previous three sessions.

** Hong Kong-listed gambling stocks (.CSICESG10) tumbled for a third day after arrests happened in Macau over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering. read more

** Worries over a crackdown in the world's largest gambling hub grew as embattled gambling group Suncity Group Holdings (1383.HK) has closed all of its VIP gaming rooms in Macau after its chairman was arrested. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.