China stocks fall ahead of Fed meeting, Lunar New Year

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday on weakened sentiment over concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would tighten policies and uncertainties in the markets ahead of the incoming Chinese New Year holidays, with media firms leading the decline.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.8%, to 4,748.54 points, at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 1.1%, to 3,484.80 points.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) dropped 1.2%, to 24,351.38 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) lost 1.0%, to 8,569.14.

** Real estate developers (.CSI000952) lost 2% on concerns over debt woes in the squeezed sector.

** Energy stocks (.CSIEN) declined 2.4%, with coal miners (.CSI000820) down 3.2%.

** Media firms (.CSI399971) slumped nearly 4%, after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched a month-long "clean cyberspace" campaign. read more

** The Federal Reserve will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, and Chinese markets will be closed for the New Year holidays starting from Jan 31.

** Tech giants and financial firms dragged Hong Kong shares lower, on concerns about faster U.S. rate hikes and mounting tensions over Ukraine.

** The Hang Seng Tech index (.HSTECH) dropped 1.7%, with Alibaba Group (9988.HK), Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) and Meituan (3690.HK) down between 0.9% and 1.6%.

** Hang Seng Finance Index (.HSNF) retreated 1.4%. Insurer AIA Group (1299.HK) and banking and financial services provider HSBC Holdings lost 3% and 2.1% respectively, two biggest point contributors dragging the Hang Seng Index (.HSI).

** Healthcare firms (.HSCIH) dropped 2%, with Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd (1177.HK) down 4.2% to become the second largest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index.

** Property developer Shimao Group Holdings (0813.HK) jumped 7.5% after it sold its holdings in a Guangzhou complex to a state-owned partner for 1.84 billion yuan ($290.65 million), following a sale of a commercial land in Shanghai last week. read more

** However, China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) dropped 3.8% as the cash-strapped developer sought more time from its offshore bondholders to work on a "comprehensive" and "effective" debt restructuring plan. read more

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

