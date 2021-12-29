China stocks fall in cautious trading; liquor, chipmakers slump

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday as consumer staples, chipmakers slumped amid cautious trading in the last week of the year, while the lockdown in Xian city to curb the spread of COVID-19 continued for the seventh day, weighing on sentiment.

** The CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 1.3%, to 4,891.73 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) lost 0.8%, to 3,601.54 points.

** The Hang Seng index (.HSI) dropped 0.9%, to 23,075.79 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises index (.HSCE) lost 1.1%, to 8,104.65.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Consumer staples (.CSICS) slumped 3.1%, with liquor makers (.CSI399997) down 4.5%.

** Analysts expect liquor sales will enter peak season with the upcoming new year and spring festival holidays, benefiting related stocks.

** Semiconductors (.CSIH30184) and electronics (.CSI930652) lost 1.8% and 1.7% respectively.

** A lockdown of 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xian entered its seventh day on Wednesday as new COVID-19 infections persisted. read more

** Central China Securities analysts said market participants are holding money and waiting as the year comes to an end.

** Bucking the trend, tourism (.CSI930633) and transport stocks (.CSI000957) gained 0.8% and 1.6% respectively, with new year holidays approaching. Meanwhile, defence shares (.CSI399959) added 1.4%.

** China's central bank will by the end of the month issue a first batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to enable carbon emission cuts, central bank governor Yi Gang told state-owned Xinhua. read more

** Tech giants and healthcare firms weighed down Hong Kong shares.

** Hang Seng Tech index (.HSTECH) retreated 1.5%, with Alibaba Group (9988.HK), Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) and Meituan (3690.HK) down between 1.5% and 2.6%.

** Healthcare stocks (.HSCIH) dropped 2.4%, while consumer staples (.HSCICS) declined 1.7%.

** Hotpot chain Haidilao International Holdings (6862.HK) plunged 6.5%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng index.

** Mainland real estate developers listed in Hong Kong (.HSMPI) fell 2.1%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.