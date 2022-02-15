China stocks rise after c.bank injects liquidity

SHANGHAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday after the country's central bank pumped in more funds to support economic growth, with healthcare and new energy firms leading the gains.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.9%, to 4,594.22 points, at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.4%, to 3,442.51 points.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) dropped 0.7%, to 24,383.64 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) lost 1.0%, to 8,533.73.

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 300 billion yuan ($47.19 billion) through medium-term loans into the financial system on Tuesday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged.

** The PBOC on Friday said it would keep liquidity reasonably ample and step up financing support for key sectors and weak links of the economy in its fourth-quarter implementation report. read more

** "Stock indexes dropped in previous session despite the central bank report, which reflects downward risk appetite in the market," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "While indexes played catch-up today as the PBOC injected more liquidity."

** The healthcare sector (.CSIHCSI), semiconductors (.CSIH30184) and new energy shares (.CSI399808) gained more than 3% each.

** The information technology sub-index (.CSIINT) added 2.3%, while the machinery industry (.CSI000812) rose 3.1%.

** However, shares in tourism (.CSI930633) and coal (.CSI000820) firms lost more than 2% each.

** Hong Kong shares dropped, tracking Asian markets lower as investors contemplated the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. read more

** Financial shares (.HSNF) went down 1.9% to drag the Hang Seng benchmark lower, with Ping An Insurance Group and China Construction Bank down more than 3% each.

** Energy shares (.HSCIE) retreated 2.4%, while tech giants (.HSTECH) were flat.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

