China stocks rise as policy rate cuts lift sentiment

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday after a set of key policy rates and lending benchmarks were cut to prop up a slowing economy, with investors pinning hopes on further easing in policies by Beijing.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.1% to 4,833.21 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.3% to 3,568.35.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) added 2.3% to 24,689.32. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) gained 2.9% to 8,682.55.

** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points, and the five-year LPR was reduced by 5 basis points — the first reduction since April 2020. read more

** The CSI300 banks index (.CSI000951) rose 2.4%, while consumer staples (.CSICS) added 1.9%.

** Real estate developers (.CSI000952) gained 1% after Reuters reported China is drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for developers to access funds from sales still held in escrow accounts, in its latest move to ease a severe cash crunch in the sector. read more

** Chipmakers (.CSIH30184) eased 0.3%, as China's industry ministry projected tight supplies of semiconductors to continue over a relatively long period of time. read more

** The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said it has asked companies listed on the Nasdaq-style STAR Market to disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related information in their annual reports. read more

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech index (.HSTECH) rose 3.3%, with Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and Meituan (3690.HK) gaining between 4.4% and 6.9%.

** China's cyberspace regulator denied on Wednesday issuing a document with new guidelines for the nation's big internet companies that would require them to seek approval for new investments and fundraising. read more

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong (.HSMPI) jumped nearly 5%, with Shimao Group (0813.HK), Country Garden Holdings (2007.HK), Sunac China Holdings (1918.HK) up between 6% and 12%.

** The Hang Seng Finance Index (.HSNF) rose 1.6%, with insurer AIA Group (1299.HK) up 4.8%. Consumer staples (.HSCICS) added 2.8%.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V

