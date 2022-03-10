China stocks rise on Russia-Ukraine talks, sentiment-boosting steps

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday as global markets rebounded from recent slumps due to the Ukraine crisis, boosted by hope of some headway towards peace, with sentiment aided allaying comments and measures by the country's official media and companies.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 2.3% to 4,323.47 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 1.9% to 3,318.55.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) added 1.3% to 20,888.30. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) gained 1.2% to 7,273.17.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Around the region, Asian shares tracked Wall Street higer, as planned diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine buoyed sentiment, although analysts warned the rally could be susceptible to a sharp reversal as risks remain. read more

** Dozens of companies voluntarily disclosed their strong monthly performance, which was rarely seen before, to stablise investor confidence. State media also have sought to reassure investors, after the country's financial markets slumped to more than 20-month lows. read more

** "Both on and offshore markets are very oversold," Hao Hong, Head of Research at Bocom International said in a note. " As the outlook in Ukraine clears, the focus of the market will be back to the conflicts of the economic cycles between China and the United States."

** The start-up board ChiNext Price Index (.CNT) added 3.3%.

** Consumer staples (.CSICS) gained 2.7%, with liquor makers (.CSI399997) up more than 4%.

** Healthcare shares (.CSIHCSI) rose 3.6%, machinery (.CSI000812) and chemicals firms (.CSI000813) surged more than 4% each.

** New energy shares (.CSI399808) jumped more than 5%, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (300750.SZ) up 4.9%.

** In the Hong Kong market, the Hang Seng Tech Index (.HSTECH) was up 1.6% at midday break after jumping as much as 4.4%, with new energy carmakers Li Auto (2015.HK) and Xpeng (9868.HK) soaring more than 8% each.

** Financials stocks (.HSCIF) and healthcare firms (.HSCIH) went up 1.9% and 1.8% respectively.

** However, energy shares (.HSCIE) retreated 1.2%, led by oil firms, following an overnight slump in oil prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.