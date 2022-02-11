China stocks rise on strong credit growth; U.S. rate hike bets cap gains

SHANGHAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday, as data showed faster credit growth in January with monetary authorities pushing to bolster the economy, but bets of more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes after red-hot inflation data capped gains.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.3% to 4,653.88 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.3% to 3,497.71.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) added 0.1% to 24,943.65. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) gained 0.4% to 8,820.85.

** New bank lending in China more than tripled in January from the previous month, beating forecasts and hitting a record high. Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, also accelerated, touching a six-month high. read more

** Denting sentiment, the U.S. consumer prices rose sharply in January, leading to the biggest annual spike in inflation in 40 years, which could fuel financial market speculation for a 50-basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. read more

** Chinese real estate developers (.CSI000952) gained 1.7% after a media report that China will allow real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, loosening a liquidity squeeze on the sector. read more

** Financials stocks (.CSIFN), energy firms (.CSIEN) and liquor makers (.CSI399997) went up 1.8%, 3% and 2% respectively.

** However, the start-up market ChiNext (.CHINEXTC) declined 1.7%, and the healthcare sector (.CSIHCSI) lost 2.2%.

** Hong Kong shares edged up, as gains in financial names offset losses in tech giants.

** Hang Seng Finance Index (.HSNF) was up 0.8% while the tech index (.HSTECH) retreated 0.5%.

** Mainland property firms listed in Hong Kong (.HSMPI) jumped 3%. Sunac China (1918.HK) added 6.3% while China Aoyuan (3883.HK) soared nearly 10%.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich

