China, U.S. expected to reach consensus soon in audit talks -sources

SHANGHAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Discussions between Chinese and U.S. regulators over cooperation on audit and regulation are proceeding smoothly, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday, after a warning by the U.S. over some Chinese companies.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week identified five Chinese firms that will be delisted if they do not provide access to audit documents.

Washington wants complete access to the books of U.S-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing bars foreign inspection by local accounting firms, leading to a stand-off with hundreds of billions of dollars of U.S. investments at stake. read more

The SEC said in December it had identified a total of 273 companies that were at risk, but had not disclosed any names.

Its move this week sent shares in Chinese companies, especially in tech, tumbling in the U.S. and China. read more

On Friday, the two sources said consultations were moving "relatively smoothly", with one saying that a consensus on audit and regulatory cooperation is expected "as soon as possible".

"Although there were some different views on auditing standards before, it is still moving forward in a positive way," the second source said, adding: "The next step for both parties is to continue to advance in depth on more details."

Both declined to be named, citing the sensitivity of talks.

China's securities regulator said earlier on Friday that it was confident it will reach an agreement with its U.S. counterparts.

Talks between the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the Chinese finance ministry and the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board had made "positive progress", the CSRC said on its official WeChat account. read more

Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsrooms; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alexander Smith

