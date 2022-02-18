China's blue-chip index falls amid Ukraine crisis, policy uncertainties

Summary CSI300 -0.3%, SEC +0.02%, HSI -0.48%

PBOC drains liquidity from the market

Investors expect further marginal easing in property sector

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index fell on Friday, with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors were cautious amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions and uncertainties on monetary policies.

** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was down 0.3%, with the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index (.CSI399976) falling 1.35%.

** "Sentiment is waiting to see more concrete inflection signs amid ongoing uncertainties both domestically and globally," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a recent note, as the Russia-Ukraine situation lingers while macro and policy cycle divergence continues between China and the United States.

** The People's Bank of China drained a net 150 billion yuan for the week via open market operation, according to Reuters calculation.

** The Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.02% at 3,468.56 points. The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) was down 0.18%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) was weaker by 0.98% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index (.STAR50) was down 0.6%​.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong (.HSCE) fell 0.39% to 8,677.34, while the Hang Seng Index (.HSI) was down 0.48% at 24,674.91.

** So far this week, the CSI300 has gained 0.3%, while the Hang Seng lost 0.9%.

** Shares of property developers gained with the CSI real estate index (.CSI000952) rising 1.85%, while HSI properties index (.HSNP) added 0.65%. Investors are expecting further marginal easing after a city in Shandong lowered down-payment ratio for first-time home buyers to 20%.

** China's top finance minister vowed to cut corporate tax rates more forcefully, strengthen targeted fiscal spending, and tighten fiscal discipline this year as part of efforts to stabilise the macro economy ahead of the Communist Party's 20th party congress. read more

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was weaker by 0.34%, while Japan's Nikkei index (.N225) was down 0.31%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3349 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.338.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

