China's Jan-Feb coal imports slide 14% on supply disruption

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports in the first two months of 2022 dropped 14% from a year earlier after Indonesia, its biggest overseas supplier of the fuel, banned exports for a period in January, delaying shipments of dozens of cargoes.

China, the world's biggest consumer of the polluting fuel, brought in 35.39 million tonnes of coal during the January-February period, compared to 41.13 million tonnes in the same period in 2021, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Customs did not give separate data for January and February.

Indonesia, which supplies about 70% of China's imported coal, imposed a shock ban on shipments on Jan. 1 to avert domestic power outages. The restriction was not lifted until late in January, pushing up global coal prices and postponing vessels from more than 100 mining firms. read more

The Chinese government urged coal miners and port firms to set ceiling prices during spot trading in order to cool the market. Prices caps were reported by traders at 700 yuan ($110.72) a tonne ex-pit and 900 yuan a tonne at northern ports for thermal coal with a heating value of 5,500 kilocalories.

The wide price spread between China's domestic coal and seaborne cargos has discouraged power plants from sourcing supplies from overseas. Domestic coal output also rose in 2021 to ease shortages.

Exports for March may be affected by the intensifying Ukraine conflict and aggressive sanctions on Russian banks. That may force Chinese traders to scale back imports of Russian coal, which accounted for about 17% of China's overseas supply last year. read more

China's thermal coal futures contract jumped 7.6% and hit 902 yuan a tonne on Monday, the highest level since late October.

($1 = 6.3220 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Karishma Singh

