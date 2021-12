Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indebted Chinese property developer Kaisa Group (1638.HK) said on Monday it had not repaid a $400 million bond, as the company deals with the liquidity crunch sweeping China's property sector.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

