Chinese property developers shares up on reports of more access to escrow funds

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese property developers climbed on Friday, following media reports that the sector is gaining easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects - the latest move by authorities to ease the industry's severe cash crunch.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index (.HSMPI) rose 3%, versus a 0.3% loss for the main Hang Seng Index (.HSI).

Notable gainers included Sunac China (1918.HK) which jumped 6.5% and Shimao Group (0813.HK) which surged 7.5%.

Cailianshe, an online provider of financial news, said late Thursday that authorities would correct any over-tightening" of escrow accounts that had happened at the city or county-level. read more

Reuters reported last month that China was drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for property developers to access pre-sale funds held in escrow accounts.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.