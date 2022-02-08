Chip designer Arm appoints Rene Haas as CEO

Feb 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp-owned (9984.T) chip designer Arm Ltd said on Tuesday it had appointed Rene Haas as its chief executive officer and member of the board, effective immediately.

"Rene is the right leader to accelerate Arm's growth as the company looks to re-enter the public markets," Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, said in a statement.

Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, California and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

